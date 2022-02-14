Metro Council seeks applicants for vacated District 1 seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council is looking to fill a recent vacancy by a district councilwoman who will be resigning to fill a judicial seat vacancy.

District 1 councilwoman Jessica Green will be leaving Metro Council on Feb. 17 to fill a vacant seat in Jefferson County’s Circuit Court. The executive order to fill the seat was signed by Gov. Beshear on Jan. 26.

Green, along with Metro Council President David James, hosted a conference on Monday discussing a timeline to fill Green’s position.

“Serving District 1 has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made together,” Green said in a release. “This is an amazing opportunity now for the residents of District 1 to step up and be a part of leading their community. Please consider how you could make a difference as a Council member, and remember that you do not have to already be running for this spot in order to apply.”

Residents within District 1, serving the Parkland, Chickasaw, Park Duvalle, St Denis, Lake Dreamland, Riverside Gardens and Russell neighborhoods, can apply to serve the district for the remainder of her term.

Applications will be accepted from Feb. 18 through 27. Qualified candidates will be interviewed on March 14, and the new council person will be voted in and sworn in on March 17.

If Metro Council does not agree on a replacement, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer will have the opportunity to appoint the position.

Anyone interested must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and a resident of District 1 for one year. Applicants must email their resume and application forms to the Metro Council Clerk by Feb. 28.

Application forms can be found here.

