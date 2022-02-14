Support Local Businesses
Shelby Co. parents charged in death of 4-month-old baby

Shelby County parents charged in the death of their 4-month-old baby
Shelby County parents charged in the death of their 4-month-old baby(Shelbyville Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelbyville police officers arrested two parents after their four-month-old son died from injuries received under their care.

Kristen Murphy, 27, and Joshua Stepp, 32, were arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child, the arrest slip said.

On Feb. 9, Shelbyville police officers responded to Murphy’s home after a 911 call reported a baby was not breathing.

The investigation revealed the baby suffered a severe head injury while in the care of Murphy and Stepp, ultimately causing him to die, according to the arrest slip.

The parents are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.

