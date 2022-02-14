Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/14

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The flurry machine will ease back later today to allow more sunshine to break through.

We will stay cold until about 2-3pm Tuesday when our wind will shift from the south, and the warm-up will begin!

But that of course, leads to problems around here.

SNOW BOARD:

Thursday: Rain to mix potential

Just (1) item today. That should tell you a warmer pattern overall is taking over.

