SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/14
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The flurry machine will ease back later today to allow more sunshine to break through.
We will stay cold until about 2-3pm Tuesday when our wind will shift from the south, and the warm-up will begin!
But that of course, leads to problems around here.
SNOW BOARD:
Thursday: Rain to mix potential
Just (1) item today. That should tell you a warmer pattern overall is taking over.
