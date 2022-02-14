Support Local Businesses
Story Ave. closed due to ‘police situation’

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have closed access to Story Ave. while officers are investigating a serious situation.

In a tweet, LMPD confirmed that officers are working an incident in the 1200 block of Story Ave. They are asking for people to stay away from the area.

The address in the tweet places the incident location near the Butchertown Market and JBS plant.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

