Suspect indicted on multiple charges in death of Tyree Smith, wounding of 2 others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Jefferson County Public Schools student who was waiting for his school bus.

The indictment against Demaurion Lakeith Moore charges him with one count of murder (complicity), one count of criminal attempt murder (complicity), two counts of assault first degree (complicity), one count of assault second degree (complicity), one count of receiving stolen property (complicity), six counts of wanton endangerment first degree (complicity), one count of tampering with physical evidence (complicity), and two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor.

The charges against Moore are in connection with the September 22, 2021 death of Tyree Smith, a student at Eastern High School. Smith was with a group of students at the corner of Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge when he was shot around 6:15 a.m.

Two other students, ages 13 and 14, were wounded but survived their injuries.

After the shooting, Louisville Metro police released a photo of a Jeep with Illinois plates they believed was connected with the case. The Jeep was found burned the next day in St. Matthews.

On December 8, LMPD announced the arrest of two juveniles in the shootings but they were not identified because of their age. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney says now that he has been indicted and arraigned, Moore will be tried as an adult and his case has been moved to Jefferson Circuit Court.

Moore is scheduled to be in court for a pretrial conference on April 19.

