UofL Health investing millions to offer free college tuition to employees and their families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health just announced this multi-million dollar investment for their full and part-time employees - a free ride to college for their family members. It’s a collaboration with the University of Louisville that will benefit over 8,000 families.

For many UofL Health employees, this is a dream come true. Starting this fall, the employee’s spouse or domestic partner, as well as their children under the age of 26, will be eligible for free undergraduate tuition at the University of Louisville.

Last week, employees were informed about the fund, but this week it was made public.

”My husband and I have saved for years,” clinical nutrition manager at UofL Health Jennifer Florence said. “Years and years, and we thought it would be enough. It is never enough. You are always trying to figure out what you can move around, what you can do differently, and so, I am so grateful for this new employee benefit. It is a game-changer for us.”

Access to the fund is available to approximately 850 health employees and their dependents.

Advocates who spoke at the tuition benefit emphasized how important this opportunity is to strengthen relationships with their families.

”For the people that work at the University of Louisville healthcare center, knowing that your employer has your back, that your children are taken care of, the other thing it does is it allows families to thrive,” Rep. Pam Stevenson (D-District 43) said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.