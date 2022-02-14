Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Used car prices are up by over 40% from last year

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those looking to buy a used car may want to think twice.

New data shows the average price for used cars and trucks jumped by 40.5% from January 2021 to January of this year.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars,...
Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.(Source: CNN/file)

Those who have their eye on a new car still will have some sticker shock. Prices of new vehicles are up around 12%, averaging around $46,000.

The computer chip shortage is contributing to the higher new car price tag.

Overall travel is just pricier. Gas prices are up 40%, averaging around $3.50 a gallon.

Other services like airlines, buses, and trains have increased 5.6%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s body recovered from Ohio River
Fiery crash kills one person in Prospect
Crime tape lies on the ground at a homicide scene in Louisville.
‘At a level we’ve never seen it before’: Local activist says concerning number of Louisville homicide victims are women and children
Melissa Forsythe, the first woman to report and later anchor news at WAVE, died Feb. 11, 2022...
Former Louisville news anchor Melissa Forsythe dies
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
The mother of 16-year-old Tyree Smith who was gunned down while waiting for his bus stop is...
Suspect indicted on multiple charges in death of Tyree Smith, wounding of 2 others
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields explains what happened in targeted shooting of mayoral candidate