Woman critically injured in Newburg crash

Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a crash in the Newburg area.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were sent to the hospital, one critically injured, after a crash in Newburg.

It happened on Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of Fern Valley Road just East of Preston Highway, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers said a driver heading west on Fern Valley Road made an opposing left turn and was hit by another driver traveling east.

The woman who made the left turn was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said. The other driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues the investigation. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

