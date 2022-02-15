Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Buff City Soap announces new location in Southern Indiana

Caption
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buff City Soap announced they are set to open a brand-new Soap Makery in Corydon, Indiana on Feb. 17.

The store is located at 2363 Highway 135 Northwest next to the Walmart, the release said. The franchise group also owns Makeries in Jeffersonville, IN and throughout the Louisville-area.

In honor of new location’s opening, Buff City Soap is giving away free soap for a year to the first 50 customers that come into the store each day from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20. Specials sales will also be offered in-store throughout opening weekend, the release said.

“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery to the Corydon community,” Megan Reese, Director of Operations said. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our handcrafted plant based soaps and products are made daily right before their eyes.”

Buff City Soap is a plant-based bath and body store known to offer handmade, scented products like soap bars, bath bombs, laundry soap, and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
No matter what the weather, drug activity were occurring right across the street from a...
Crackling crack pipes where you’d least expect it: The Troubleshooter investigates
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
Shelby County parents charged in the death of their 4-month-old baby
Shelby Co. parents charged in death of 4-month-old baby
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

State Rep. Reginald Meeks, who was first elected to represent the Louisville-area district in...
Special Election called to fill seat of former Ky. state representative Reginald Meeks
Buff City Soap set to open in Corydon Feb. 17
0215_BuffCitySoap_WAVE
Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk died on Feb. 7 after battling stage four colon cancer since 2018.
First responders, community gathers for funeral of Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge