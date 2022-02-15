Buff City Soap announces new location in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buff City Soap announced they are set to open a brand-new Soap Makery in Corydon, Indiana on Feb. 17.

The store is located at 2363 Highway 135 Northwest next to the Walmart, the release said. The franchise group also owns Makeries in Jeffersonville, IN and throughout the Louisville-area.

In honor of new location’s opening, Buff City Soap is giving away free soap for a year to the first 50 customers that come into the store each day from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20. Specials sales will also be offered in-store throughout opening weekend, the release said.

“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery to the Corydon community,” Megan Reese, Director of Operations said. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our handcrafted plant based soaps and products are made daily right before their eyes.”

Buff City Soap is a plant-based bath and body store known to offer handmade, scented products like soap bars, bath bombs, laundry soap, and more.

