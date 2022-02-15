Fire destroys East Madison Street house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive fire at a vacant house on East Madison Street was put out by more than two dozen Louisville Division of Fire crew members early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived four minutes later to put out the fire which had started shortly before 2 a.m., according to LFD. Crews quickly searched the house and put out the blaze, while outside crews put up exposure lines to protect nearby properties.

It took about 20 minutes for 25 firefighters to extinguish it.

The house was destroyed, and an adjacent building to the east was only slightly damaged. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the LFD Arson Unit.

