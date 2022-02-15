Support Local Businesses
First responders, community gathers for funeral of Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief

Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk died on Feb. 7 after battling stage four colon cancer since 2018.
Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk died on Feb. 7 after battling stage four colon cancer since 2018.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The community of Jeffersonville gathered to remember a fallen Fire Deputy Chief who died after a long battle with cancer.

Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk died on Feb. 7 after battling stage four colon cancer since 2018.

On Tuesday, the Jeffersonville community and first responders gathered at DeArk’s visitation and funeral service to honor his many years with the fire department.

Bruce DeArk began service with Jeffersonville Fire in May of 2001 and became the Deputy Chief...
Bruce DeArk began service with Jeffersonville Fire in May of 2001 and became the Deputy Chief in 2012, according to the fire department.

Visitation began at Southeast Christian Church in Jeffersonville before a funeral procession to Hillcrest Cemetery in Utica, Indiana.

Those who remembered DeArk and his 20 years in service said he continually risked his life to help others.

“(DeArk) responded to calls for help from people he didn’t know, risked his life routinely time and time again,” Eric Johnson, executive director of Supporting Heroes said. “He died serving his community, and I hope everybody in this community recognizes that and appreciates his service and his sacrifice.”

DeArk received full honors during his procession and funeral services.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

