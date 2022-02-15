Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Prepare for wind Wednesday and Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Tuesday forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 35 to 45 miles per hour wind gusts Wednesday
  • Several days in the 60s in the 10 Day Earliest Alert
  • ALERT DAY: Thursday for wind & storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a clear sky be sure to look up and see the Full Snow Moon. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s overnight thanks to southerly winds. Clouds will be on the increase and so will our wind speeds.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts 35 to 45 miles per hour possible. Expect mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Clusters of showers will move in late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as winds continue to stay gusty. Lows will be in the 50s.

Thursday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day thanks to heavy rain, strong storms, general wind gusts up to 50 mph and a sharp temperature drop Thursday evening. Most of the severe weather risk will be southwest of our area, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Temperatures briefly cool down on Friday with highs back in the lower 40s. Fear not… the 60s make a come back early to mid next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

