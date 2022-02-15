Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rapid warming this afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND GUSTS: Ramp up with gusts around 40 mph Wednesday; gusts over 50 mph possible Thursday
  • SEVERE POTENTIAL: While not zero, the risk is low at this time but we’ll monitor it
  • FLOOD WATCH: Jackson & Jenning Counties for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After another cold start, we will experience rapid warming this afternoon with highs in the 55-60 degree range. A breeze from the south will kick in as well.

Look for the Full Snow Moon overhead tonight with temperatures not dropping as low as previous nights.

Windy and even warmer on Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph at times with a mostly cloudy sky overhead.

Showers will start to increase during the night with temperatures not dropping much at all.

On Thursday, the main low pressure tracks just to our north. The wind will really ramp up during the day with gusts of 50 mph possible in the afternoon heavier rain bands. A WAVE Weather Alert Day remains in effect Thursday with the risk for damaging winds and very heavy rainfall. Stay close to the forecast as these details will get more specific.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

