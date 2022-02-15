FORECAST: Warming trend continues; watching Thursday rain, wind

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND GUSTS: Near 40 mph Wednesday; gusts over 50 mph possible Thursday

SEVERE POTENTIAL: While not zero, the risk is low at this time; we’ll continue to monitor

FLOOD WATCH: Jackson & Jenning Counties for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with the help of sunny skies and a slight southerly wind.

With mostly clear skies tonight, we’ll be able to easily see the Full Snow Moon. The continued southerly wind will keep temperatures from dropping as low tonight; look for lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds increase ahead of our next system tomorrow. Despite cloudier skies, temperatures soar into the 60s Wednesday afternoon thanks to southerly wind gusts near 40 MPH. Showers begin to move into the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows only slightly slide into the 50s tomorrow night as the wind remains strong.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day remains in place for Thursday as an area of low-pressure will travel just to our north. As it does so, the wind really ramps up, gusting to near 50 MPH. In addition to the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain is also in the forecast ; the northern portion of the region is already under a Flood Watch. We’ll continue to monitor this forecast closely.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.