Greenberg ‘very blessed to be here’ following shooting at campaign office

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg, a Louisville mayoral candidate running on the Democratic ticket, is thankful to be alive after a shooter opened fire in his campaign office in Butchertown on Monday.

While Greenberg’s sweater was grazed, neither he nor his four staff members were hurt.

Greenberg explained what happened to CNN on Tuesday morning, calling the experience “surreal” and thanking his campaign team members for jumping into action.

“An individual walked into our campaign office yesterday morning,” Greenberg said. “There were five of us gathered for a morning meeting in my office. We asked if we could help him and he pulled out a gun, aimed it directly at me, and opened fire. I was fortunate that one of my brave teammates slammed the door shut. They were able to throw some desks on top of the door and the suspect fled. We are very blessed to be here today.”

Greenberg went on to say that once his team was barricaded in his office, they called 911, and officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department “responded very quickly.”

The suspect, Quintez Brown, 21, was caught and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after being discovered about a half mile away from Greenberg’s campaign office with a loaded 9mm magazine in his pants, as well as more ammunition, according to a police report.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty in Jefferson County District Court, and his original bond of $75,000 cash was raised to $100,000.

Brown has a long history of activism in Louisville. He frequently writes opinion pieces for The Courier Journal, was a member of the Youth Violence Prevention League and Black Lives Matter, and is an outspoken critic of police brutality. He was also a candidate for the District 5 seat on the Louisville Metro Council.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

