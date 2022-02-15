ISP investigation leads to arrest of Wolcottville officer on child sex counts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An investigation led by the Indiana State Police has led to the arrest of a Wolcottville police officer on suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a child.

Ofc. Zarek B. Finley, 27, faces multiple felony counts and was booked into the Noble County jail pending his court appearance. ISP detectives began their investigation on Feb. 4 after receiving information via the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the mother of the alleged victim, who was described as a 16-year-old girl.

The mother told police that Finley, in his capacity as an officer, “had allegedly been exchanging inappropriate electronic communications with her 16 year old daughter via social media messaging platforms.” Citing evidence collected, detectives arrested Finley on initial charges of:

Attempted Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony

Attempted Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor, a Level 6 Felony

Attempted Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony

The arrest followed a review of the findings by the DeKalb County Prosecutor, who was assigned to the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

