Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car

Kyler Lee.
Kyler Lee.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is accused of driving under the influence with his children in the car.

Indiana State Police say 26-year-old Kyler Lee was pulled over by a trooper just before 6 Monday night.

ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in the car.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in the car.

It happened on State Road 57 near County Road 200 West.

Troopers say Lee’s three-year-old daughter was moving freely in the passenger area, and his one-year-old son was in a child seat but not properly buckled.

Troopers say He failed field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was .14.

He’s booked into the Pike County Jail.

The children were released to their mother.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
No matter what the weather, drug activity were occurring right across the street from a...
Crackling crack pipes where you’d least expect it: The Troubleshooter investigates
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
Shelby County parents charged in the death of their 4-month-old baby
Shelby Co. parents charged in death of 4-month-old baby
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Stormtalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022
Bird flu has now been found in both Indiana and Kentucky. Also, childcare costs are outpacing...
Your Money: Childcare costs, Bird flu, Coinbase app, DoorDash and McDonald's fees