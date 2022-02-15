Man shot and killed in Pleasure Ridge Park; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in his 20′s was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Calls about the shooting on the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m. The man was found dead by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Brooklawn Drive is located near St. Andrews Church Road, off Blanton Lane.

Ruoff said all partiers are accounted for.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues investigating.

