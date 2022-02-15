Mayor announces new hires to focus on and review recent suicides at LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to bring in additional assistance and independent review at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Monday three new hires.

The hires include two new Public Services Assistant Chiefs and a national expert in jail deaths, the release said.

Amy Hess and Ron Heady were named the two new Assistant Chiefs and will serve under Public Services Chief matt Golden.

Hess previously served as the Chief of Public Safety for Metro Government. Heady is a 23-year LMPD veteran and will focus on accountability and disciplinary concerns at LMDC.

“Jails across the nation face difficult obstacles, including staffing shortages and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Fischer said in a release. “Adding these two seasoned public servants back to our team will provide further support and knowledge base to our Corrections team.”

Gary Raney, a retired Sheriff of Boise, ID, and serving as Vice Chair of the Board of the National Institute of Corrections will conduct in-depth reviews of three recent suicides at LMDC, as well as Corrections’ policies, procedures, practices, training, and equipment, the release said.

“While suicides in jails are sadly common, every death is a tragedy, and we must work to ensure we are taking all appropriate measures to combat them,” said the Mayor. “I look forward to the independent review and recommendations of Sheriff Raney on this critical issue.”

LMDC is also working with its medical contractor, Wellpath, to ensure reviews of suicide risk assessment tools and practices.

