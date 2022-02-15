Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the shots fired in the campaign office of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Feb. 14, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect accused of trying to kill a Louisville mayoral candidate was found with loads of ammunition, according to a newly released police report.

Quintez Brown, 21, who now faces charges of attempted murder and several charges of wanton endangerment, was found a half mile away from the campaign headquarters where the shooting occurred, the report states.

Brown is accused of shooting at Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for mayor. Police have not commented on a possible motive.

Several shots were fired according to LMPD who was credited with arriving quickly to the scene by Greenberg. LMPD detectives said Brown came into Greenberg’s office and immediately started shooting. Four campaign staffers were inside of the office when Brown started shooting, police said.

During a press conference Monday, Greenberg credited one of the staffers with saving lives after quickly closing the door when Brown allegedly started shooting.

One of the bullets grazed Greenberg’s sweater.

Police say they got a call about an active shooter at the Butchertown Grocery building in the 1200 block of Story Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Monday. Twenty minutes later, a man matching the description given by witnesses was stopped. Brown was then identified.

Brown, they said was carrying a drawstring bag which contained a 9mm Glock handgun, a Glock handgun case and additional handgun magazines.

Police also found a loaded 9mm magazine in Brown’s pants.

The report states Brown’s clothing and bag matched the surveillance video gathered from Story Avenue. They also collected several spent casings inside of Greenberg’s office, as well as additional evidence, they said, showing Brown directed the shots at Greenberg.

Brown was a known activist who often wrote opinion pieces for The Courier Journal. He was actively involved with the Youth Violence Prevention League, Black Lives Matter and an outspoken critic of police. He was also a registered candidate for Metro Council District 5.

Brown went missing in June 2021. Local groups conducted searches for him before he was found to be in another state.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
No matter what the weather, drug activity were occurring right across the street from a...
Crackling crack pipes where you’d least expect it: The Troubleshooter investigates
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
Shelby County parents charged in the death of their 4-month-old baby
Shelby Co. parents charged in death of 4-month-old baby
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Story Avenue, near Butchertown Market, the JBS...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Mayor announces new hires to focus on and review recent suicides at LMDC
This year, more than 7,946 cards and 1,502 stuffed animals for hospitalized kids were received.
Valentine’s Day greetings delivered to patients at Norton Children’s Hospital
Kimberly Harris was convicted in 2001 of murdering Patty Eitel and Debbie Bell as they were...
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision