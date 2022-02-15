Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A mother and son in North Carolina are facing several drug charges after an investigation by authorities.

The Vice-Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office closed a six-month investigation by conducting a search warrant on Feb. 10, WECT reported.

“At the conclusion of the search warrant, detectives found approximately 6,900 pressed pills (760.0 grams) containing fentanyl with a street value of $140,000, a loaded Glock handgun, and US currency,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested Leslie Nicole Mitchell and her son, Payton James Mitchell, both of Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Vice-Narcotics Division closed a six-month investigation...
According to the sheriff’s office, the Vice-Narcotics Division closed a six-month investigation by conducting a search warrant on Rockwell Road on Feb. 10.(NHCSO)

“Detectives suspect Payton Mitchell is responsible for trafficking over 50,000 fentanyl-based pills into New Hanover County in just the past 6 months,” the sheriff’s office said. “Both subjects were charged with several drug trafficking related charges.”

Payton Mitchell is being held under a $11.6 million bond while Leslie Mitchell’s bond was set at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
No matter what the weather, drug activity were occurring right across the street from a...
Crackling crack pipes where you’d least expect it: The Troubleshooter investigates
Kimberly Harris during a parole hearing on Feb. 9, 2021.
Convicted killer will stay in prison for life after parole board decision
Shelby County parents charged in the death of their 4-month-old baby
Shelby Co. parents charged in death of 4-month-old baby
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death

Latest News

O’Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher and president...
P.J. O’Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
Buff City Soap set to open in Corydon Feb. 17
Buff City Soap announces new location in Southern Indiana
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
State Rep. Reginald Meeks, who was first elected to represent the Louisville-area district in...
Special Election called to fill seat of former Ky. state representative Reginald Meeks