MSD Waterway Protection Tunnel project reaches momentous milestone

MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel is now complete.
MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel is now complete.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MSD’s team of engineers and construction contractors have reached a significant milestone in their Waterway Protection Tunnel project.

On Monday, crew members completed the concrete lining for what the agency call it’s largest public infrastructure to date. The four-mile-long tunnel is expected to be up and running by June of this year, according to MSD’s release.

The 20-foot diameter Waterway Protection Tunnel will have significant benefits for they city, helping to prevent sewer overflows that pollute area waterways, wildlife, and risk exposure of harmful bacteria and pathogens.

“Eventually, our job site will be a play site for the community,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said. “We want our structure there to be functional on the inside to take care of our wastewater pumping needs, but also attractive on the outside to be worthy of being part of a world-class public park like we have in Waterfront Park.”

Built 18 stories below ground, the four-mile-long tunnel runs from 11th and Rowan streets to Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road, the release said. The tunnel can store up to 55 million gallons of combined stormwater and wastewater until sewage treatment capacity is available.

Ultimately, the tunnel will prevent 439-million gallons of untreated rainwater and wastewater from overflowing and polluting the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

