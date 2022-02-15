Support Local Businesses
Parents protest mask mandate at Louisville Catholic Schools: 'Fear is a liar'

Dozens of families protested at the Archdiocese of Louisville on Feb. 14. They said they are...
Dozens of families protested at the Archdiocese of Louisville on Feb. 14. They said they are tired of the mask requirement and want their children to see each other’s faces.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the next few weeks, Louisville Catholic Schools plans to implement a mask-optional protocol.

Still, dozens of families protested at the Archdiocese of Louisville Monday. They said they are tired of the mask requirement and want their children to see each other’s faces.

Some families, such as Garret Kolb’s, believe that under God’s vision, it is time to abandon COVID mask mandates.

”After a period of time you just have to take them off,” Kolb said. “Jesus did not create us to be fearful for this period of time. Fear is a liar and we have to just end all this.”

7-year-old Grant Wilson, a student at St. Michael, said he would like to see his friends’ faces again and to remove the masks for good.

“I  hope no masks go in schools because they’re hard to keep on,” Wilson said.

According to the Louisville Catholic Schools website, students in first grade and above should be required to wear face masks. They can be lowered based on spacing during class.

The website also explains why masks are necessary to protect people in the event that they are infected with COVID but are unaware of it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which sets the standard for COVID regulations, a cloth face covering may reduce the amount of large respiratory droplets spread when a person talks, sneezes, or coughs. As a result, the spread of COVID is slowed.

Still, those protesting said they want all mask mandates removed and that it should be a choice.

The parents said that the mandate is too far reaching and that their children are not in danger of contracting the virus anymore.

According to the CDC, nearly 2 million children ages five to 11 were infected with COVID between March 2020 and October 2021.

