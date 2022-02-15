Special Election called to fill seat of former Ky. state representative Reginald Meeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky House of Representatives is scheduling a Special Election to fill the seat of a longtime representative who retired in December.

State Rep. Reginald Meeks resigned from the 42nd District seat on Dec. 17. Meeks served the Louisville-area district since 2000.

The Special Election has been scheduled for Feb. 22 to fill the vacancy for the remainder of Meek’s term.

Qualified registered voters in the 42nd District, covering portions of west Louisville including the Park Hill and Park Duvalle neighborhoods, can vote on election day at their designated polling location which can be found on the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center website.

In-person early and absentee voting will also take place at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center at 1000 East Liberty Street or at the St. Stephen Church Family Life Center at 1508 West Kentucky Street from Feb. 17 through 19. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To see if you are qualified to vote in the Special Election, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.