StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Taking a break from the winter weather talk to focus on the heavy rain/wind and perhaps strong t-storm threat coming our way soon. It will start with lots of wind on Wednesday, then the wind gets stronger with the heavy rain added into the setup for Thursday. We’ll need to watch to make sure that wind dries the roads up Thursday Night as temperatures will drop fast.

The attached video breaks down the setup in more detail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

