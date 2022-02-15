Suspect charged with shooting at mayoral candidate arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with firing shots at a candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has made his first court appearance.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Quintez Brown, 21, of Louisville. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Brown’s original bond of $75,000 cash was raised to $100,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with Greenberg or any of the other victims.

Around 10:15 a.m. yesterday, Brown is alleged to have entered the campaign office of Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for mayor, and fired multiple shots at the people inside. No one was wounded, but one round went through clothing Greenberg was wearing at the time.

Brown remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. His next court date was set for February 23.

