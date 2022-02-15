Support Local Businesses
Valentine’s Day greetings delivered to patients at Norton Children’s Hospital

By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patients at Norton Children’s Hospital received their hand-delivered Valentine’s Day greeting sent in from the community.

This year, the hospital received more than 7,946 cards and 1,502 stuffed animals for hospitalized kids, according to the press release.

From Feb. 1 through Feb. 10, people had the option to choose from seven different free Valentine’s Day cards that include a heartfelt message on the front, and kids’ activities on the back. The valentines were printed and hand-delivered to children at various Norton Children’s facilities at random on Valentine’s Day.

“Thank you to all who sent an e-card or stuffed animal through SendAFriend to our patients,”Dr. Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer said. “This is a remarkable response, and we are so appreciative of the generosity from across the state to support our patients. And a special thank you to our partner, SendAFriend, who is graciously donating 10% from purchases to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation to support patients and staff at Norton Children’s Heart Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine.”

Norton Healthcare released a few fun facts from this year’s deliveries:

· SendAFriend is donating $2,234.33 to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, that’s 10% per stuffed animal donated.

· Greetings and donations came in from across Kentucky but also from 33 additional states.

· 7,946 e-valentines and 1,502 SendAFriend stuffed animals were delivered.

