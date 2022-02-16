Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - FBI officials say Shelly Stallings of Morganfield, KY was arrested Wednesday in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

She’s charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Officials say Stallings and a second person, Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in a case that previously included two other defendants: Peter J. Schwartz, 48, who is Stallings’s husband, and Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, California.

Maly was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, and initially charged in a criminal complaint. Schwartz was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, and Brown was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021.

All four defendants are accused of spraying a chemical irritant, pepper spray, at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

Maly, Schwartz, and Brown previously pleaded not guilty to charges.

[Previous: Man with ties to Tri-State arrested in connection to Capitol riots]

Shelly Stallings
Shelly Stallings(FBI)

This is not the first person from Union County to be arrested.

Thomas and Lori Vinson have been sentenced after their guilty pleas last year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say

Latest News

In celebration of black history month, some JCPS students got an inside look at how civil...
JCPS students learn about Freedom Riders
WAVE News is your go-to source for winter closings and delays.
How to add your organization to WAVE News closings, cancelations
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
The 2022 National Farm Machinery Show kicked off Wednesday.
Largest indoor farm show in North America kicks off in Louisville