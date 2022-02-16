Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - FBI officials say Shelly Stallings of Morganfield, KY was arrested Wednesday in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

She’s charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Officials say Stallings and a second person, Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in a case that previously included two other defendants: Peter J. Schwartz, 48, who is Stallings’s husband, and Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, California.

Maly was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, and initially charged in a criminal complaint. Schwartz was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, and Brown was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021.

All four defendants are accused of spraying a chemical irritant, pepper spray, at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

Maly, Schwartz, and Brown previously pleaded not guilty to charges.

Shelly Stallings (FBI)

This is not the first person from Union County to be arrested.

Thomas and Lori Vinson have been sentenced after their guilty pleas last year.

#BREAKING: SHELLY STALLINGS of Morganfield, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/6tOkePn2tk pic.twitter.com/8bQqzRjOVX — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) February 16, 2022

