Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park area is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

David Surface, 18, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive. Louisville Metro police found two men, later identified as Surface and his father, outside the home. The victim was found in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds.

The arrest report says David Surface’s father told police his son had gotten into an altercation with the victim and that he had received a text from his son to come him and “to bring his AR.” Surface also texted messages saying “should I just do it” and “He gon try kill me.”

The report goes on to say that neighbors heard shots fired and called 911 one minute after a text by Surface saying “I just need to do it.”

The name of the victim has not been released.

