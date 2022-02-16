Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting

David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022 shooting death of a person in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park area is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

David Surface, 18, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive. Louisville Metro police found two men, later identified as Surface and his father, outside the home. The victim was found in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds.

The arrest report says David Surface’s father told police his son had gotten into an altercation with the victim and that he had received a text from his son to come him and “to bring his AR.” Surface also texted messages saying “should I just do it” and “He gon try kill me.”

The report goes on to say that neighbors heard shots fired and called 911 one minute after a text by Surface saying “I just need to do it.”

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
Man shot and killed in Pleasure Ridge Park; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Hoosier takes silver in freeski slopestyle
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022
Electric vehicle chargers could outnumber gas stations soon. Also, 3G networks will be shutting...
Your Money: 3G networks shutdown, EV charging stations, Pets are big business, New Wordle game