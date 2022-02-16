Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Bengals, Taylor agree to contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will be in Cincinnati through the 2026 season.

The Bengals announced Taylor’s extension Tuesday.

The Bengals 2021-22 season was their best to date during the Taylor-led era.

In his third year, Taylor and Bengals secured the AFC North and won the AFC as they made their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Bengals president Mike Brown spoke to the level of success the Bengals had this past season when talking about the extension.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time. The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches.

“I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do.

“He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that,” Brown said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
Man shot and killed in Pleasure Ridge Park; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Hoosier takes silver in freeski slopestyle
John Calipari receives an early technical foul in road loss at Tennessee
Turnovers and Poor Shooting Doom Cats at Tennessee
Johnny Davis finishes with 30 points and 12 rebounds against IU
Late Heroics by Davis Fuels Wisconsin Late Comeback to Beat IU
On May 17, 2021, at the age of 54, an aneurysm took Tammi Terry's life.
Bullitt County family uses Tammy Terri’s loss for good after shocking death