Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced ways to help families and businesses as inflation continues to spike.

Gov. Beshear and State Representative Angie Hatton spoke at a Wednesday news conference to lay out plans to offer financial relief:

During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle property taxes that will last two years. He says it’s a $1.2 billion plan.

The governor also said Rep. Hatton will file a bill to lower the state’s sales tax from 6% to 5%.

We spoke with Ann Wingrove, one of the owners of Completely Kentuck, a business in downtown Frankfort that sells art and other items made and sold throughout the state.

Wingrove says a lot of their artists have seen price increases of what they need to make their products.

“Glazes for potters, certain ingredients in food items,” Wingrove said. “The price of chocolate went way up and it was very hard to get last December.”

The latest reports point to the highest inflation in 40 years. The consumer price index shows costs rising 7.5% from a year ago. It comes also as supply chain issues are still a factor.

According to the consumer price index, food, energy and housing costs have increased the fastest in recent weeks.

