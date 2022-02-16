BLM Louisville, Community Bail Fund pay bail for man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bail has been paid for the man accused of attempting to murder mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday morning.

As of the time of this writing, Quintez Brown, 21, is still being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, but paperwork for his release is being prepared, according to Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm.

The Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black Lives Matter Louisville, posted the $100,000 cash bail around 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

