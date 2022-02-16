Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

BLM Louisville, Community Bail Fund pay bail for man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s shooting at Greenberg’s office.(WAVE 3 News/LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bail has been paid for the man accused of attempting to murder mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday morning.

As of the time of this writing, Quintez Brown, 21, is still being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, but paperwork for his release is being prepared, according to Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm.

The Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black Lives Matter Louisville, posted the $100,000 cash bail around 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge

Latest News

TRIMARC traffic camera shows I-65 southbound near Arthur Street after deadly crash
Deadly I-65 wrong-way crash suspect released from jail on own recognizance
Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for...
Veterans in Louisville protest contaminated drinking water at Camp LaJeune
The 2022 National Farm Machinery Show kicked off Wednesday.
Largest indoor farm show in North America kicks off in Louisville
Crews are performing bridge joint repairs in the left and center lanes in an area known as...
All lanes back open on I-65 near hospital curve in Louisville