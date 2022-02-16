Coast Guard looking for 32 year-old woman who went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a 32 year old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. approximately 150 miles offshore SouthWest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircrew and Coast Guard Air Station Clear Water Medium Range Recovery MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew are assisting in the search.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

The Coast Guard has not said how the woman ended up in the water, but passengers say there was a disturbance that caused security to detain her with handcuffs. Passengers say she then jumped off the 10th deck on the 11 deck ship and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water.

They say she soon disappeared as crew tossed life preservers and a flare marking her position.

Passengers also said the ship went into a holding pattern while they waited for Coast Guard crews.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, a life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16. (Viewer Photo)

The ship is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

