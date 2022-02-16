Support Local Businesses
Deadly I-65 wrong-way crash suspect released from jail on own recognizance

TRIMARC traffic camera shows I-65 southbound near Arthur Street after deadly crash
By Tori Gessner
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person arrested for a deadly, wrong-way drunk driving crash on Interstate 65 near the University of Louisville campus in October 2021 has been released from jail on his own recognizance, or with a promise to return to court, according to court records.

Police said on Oct. 16, the then 17-year-old drunk driving suspect got onto I-65 at Arthur Street the wrong way.

According to the arrest report, the suspect nearly hit two police officers attempting to pull him over before crashing into 22-year-old Duaa Lutfi’s car head on, killing her and severely injuring another.

The crash pushed Lutfi’s car into a third car, but that driver declined EMS treatment, according to arrest records.

The suspect was charged with murder, assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having an operator’s license or insurance.

Even though the suspect is now 18-years-old, the Jefferson County attorney requested WAVE News not release his name because he was a juvenile at the time of the crash.

The suspect’s bond was initially set at $100,000 full cash, however, according to court records, the day he turned 18 on Feb. 1, the suspect was released from LMDC on his own personal recognizance. It’s unclear whether his bond was reduced once he was booked into LMDC.

Lutfi’s family said the news makes the grieving process even worse.

“It’s still not easy,” Sufian Lutfi, Duaa’s brother, said. “Every time we see a picture of her and remember her, it’s tears again. And he gets to be out and free, and she’s in the grave. I don’t know how that’s fair or right. It’s not. I’m just really surprised he got out.”

Now that the suspect is out of jail, Lutfi is concerned he won’t return to court.

“If he stayed in jail, it would teach other people a lesson, but if he gets out and doesn’t go to jail, her death would’ve been for nothing,” Lutfi said. “Her death was supposed to mean something, and now I’m scared that it’s not.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
