All lanes back open on I-65 near hospital curve in Louisville

Crews are performing bridge joint repairs in the left and center lanes in an area known as...
Crews are performing bridge joint repairs in the left and center lanes in an area known as “hospital curve,” located between mile markers 135 and 136 on I-65.(TRIMARC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lane are back open between mile markers 135 and 136, the “hospital curve” on Interstate 65 South in Jefferson County, after it was shut down in one lane while crews repaired bridge joints on Wednesday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warned that the lane closures would last until at least noon, so drivers were told to pay attention to any signs and take caution when passing through the work zone, or choose a different route.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest traffic and travel information in Kentucky.

