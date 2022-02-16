All lanes back open on I-65 near hospital curve in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lane are back open between mile markers 135 and 136, the “hospital curve” on Interstate 65 South in Jefferson County, after it was shut down in one lane while crews repaired bridge joints on Wednesday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warned that the lane closures would last until at least noon, so drivers were told to pay attention to any signs and take caution when passing through the work zone, or choose a different route.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest traffic and travel information in Kentucky.

