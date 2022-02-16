Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Strong winds for all, damaging winds for some

Here's your forecast from WAVE Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Gusts over 50 mph for some Thursday
  • Crashing temperatures Thursday night
  • 60s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As temperatures remain mild, showers begin to move into the area overnight. Tonight’s lows will only be in the upper 50s, with gusty winds expected before midnight.

ALERT DAY: Tomorrow could bring heavy rain, strong storms, and strong wind gusts. The main threat from any strong thunderstorms that pass through the area will be damaging winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Showers will gradually clear out tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the 20s. There may be a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain at times, but no problems are expected from any wintry precipitation that falls.

Friday morning could see a few flurries. As any remaining precipitation dissipates, the skies gradually clear. Temperatures only warm into the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday.

The weekend looks dry at this point with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Temperatures continue to build early next week with rain chances increasing as well.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

