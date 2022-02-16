FORECAST: Warming trend continues; watching Thursday rain, wind

ALERT DAY: Thursday (2/17/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY: for the entire region until 7 PM; gusts near 45 MPH

THURSDAY THREATS: Heavy rain, wind gusts near 50 MPH, strong thunderstorms possible

FLOOD WATCH: Jackson & Jenning Counties for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase today ahead of our next system. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 7 PM as gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The strong southerly wind will shove highs into the 60s this afternoon.

Showers move into the region late tonight into early tomorrow morning as winds remain gusty. Lows will be in the 50s.

Thursday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY thanks to heavy rain, strong storms, general wind gusts up to 50 mph, along with a sharp temperature drop tomorrow evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat with any strong thunderstorms that pop.

The band of rain moves out tomorrow evening, however, as temperatures fall into the 20s, lingering moisture behind the front may move through as a wintry mix/snow. At this time, any wintry impacts look limited but a couple of slick spots could develop.

A wintry mix and light snow may linger into the region early Friday morning before pushing east by mid-morning. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 30s. We rebound to near 60° for a high by Sunday afternoon.

