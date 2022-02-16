Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault,...
Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.(Source: Houston Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a man who had just been robbed at an ATM opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby. The girl later died at a hospital.

Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Earls and his wife were at a bank ATM drive-thru when a man robbed them, according to a police news release. Earls shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into.

However, the truck held a family of five, who had not been involved in the robbery. Arlene was in the back seat when she was hit.

The robbery suspect remains at large.

Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime.

Arlene was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth largest city within a week. Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack Feb. 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
Man shot and killed in Pleasure Ridge Park; LMPD investigating

Latest News

The accounting firm that handled the Trump organization's financial information now says that...
Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization
Prince Andrew was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him...
Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sexual assault accuser
WAVE News - Tuesday night, February 15, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, February 15, 2022
The department confirmed Sgt. Jesse Copeland’s death on Tuesday evening through social media.
‘We have the watch’: LMPD officer dies after battle with cancer