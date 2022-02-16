Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order to help ease car tax increases

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced ways to help families and businesses as inflation continues to spike.

Gov. Beshear and State Representative Angie Hatton spoke at a Wednesday news conference to lay out plans to offer financial relief

During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle property taxes that will last two years. He said it is a $1.2 billion plan.

The Governor also said Rep. Hatton will file a bill to lower the state’s sales tax from 6% to 5%.

Ann Wingrove is one of the owners of Completely Kentucky, a business in downtown Frankfort, that sells art and other items made and sold throughout the state.

Wingrove said a lot of their artists have seen price increases in what they need to make their products.

“Glazes for potters, certain ingredients in food items,” Wingrove said. “The price of chocolate went way up and it was very hard to get last December.”

The latest reports point to the highest inflation in 40 years. The consumer price index shows costs rising 7.5% from a year ago. It comes also as supply chain issues are still a factor.

According to the consumer price index, food, energy and housing costs have increased the fastest in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
Who is Quintez Brown?
Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate
The department confirmed Sgt. Jesse Copeland’s death on Tuesday evening through social media.
‘We have the watch’: LMPD officer dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

WAVE News - Wednesday night, February 16, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, February 16, 2022
The Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black Lives Matter Louisville, posted the $100,000 cash bail...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
According to AAA, gas prices are up roughly $1 per gallon from this time last year.
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Millions in WAVE Country facing pumped up gas prices
According to AAA, Americans are paying almost $1 more per gallon than they were in 2021.
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Millions in WAVE Country facing pumped up gas prices
Topeka 3-year-old beats COVID, welcomed home with parade
Topeka 3-year-old beats COVID, welcomed home with parade