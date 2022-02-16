Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear reports over 5K new cases, positivity rate dropping

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,249,266 cases. As of Wednesday, 1,689 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 316 are in the ICU, and 155 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 16.19% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,373 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 13,482.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

