Gov. Beshear reports over 5K new cases, positivity rate dropping

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,249,266 cases. As of Wednesday, 1,689 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 316 are in the ICU, and 155 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 16.19% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,373 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 13,482.

