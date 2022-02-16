Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

JCPS students learn about Freedom Riders

In celebration of black history month, some JCPS students got an inside look at how civil...
In celebration of black history month, some JCPS students got an inside look at how civil rights activists changed America.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In celebration of black history month, some JCPS students got an inside look at how civil rights activists changed America.

On Wednesday Wellington Elementary School hosted TARC’s Freedom Riders Bus.

It’s a bus that was built to resemble the same kind social reformers would have ridden on through Alabama, Missippi, and all across the south to protest segregation in the 60s.

“I want them to realize it goes beyond just the past,” said 3rd grade Wellington teacher Christy Morgan. “It’s part of how today is in America, like we need to realize the past is part of who we are today and it impacts our future. So the goal is for them to learn about the past, understand it, and be the people who want to make a difference.”

Wellington students got to learn about the Freedom Riders, the Selma to Montgomery march, and Rosa Parks’ role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say

Latest News

WAVE News is your go-to source for winter closings and delays.
How to add your organization to WAVE News closings, cancelations
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Shelly Stallings
Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot
The 2022 National Farm Machinery Show kicked off Wednesday.
Largest indoor farm show in North America kicks off in Louisville