Largest indoor farm show in North America kicks off in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull returned to Louisville Wednesday, opening its doors to thousands of farmers from across the country.

It’s the largest indoor farm show in all of North America, which means a lot of activity for the city.

“It will bring between $20.5 and $22 million in estimated economic impact,” said Kentucky Expo Center spokesperson Ian Cox. “That helps our hotels, our restaurants, our bars.”

The show consists of over a million square feet of machines, services and educational tools, and it’s open to the public.

Vendors take full advantage too.

Adam Sills and his dad used to come to shows like this and now he’s helping other dads and sons make decisions on the right tractor.

“Growing up in agriculture, it’s a dream to be able to work in Agriculture as a career, and I just really love the people in agriculture,” said Sills, now a representative for Massie Ferguson Tractor. “There’s nobody else like that in any other industry.”

Thursday through Saturday is the National Championship Tractor Pull.

As some people say, it’s the Kentucky Derby of pulling tractors.

“53 years running we’ve had this event inside Freedom Hall,” said Ian Cox. “The dirt that people are competing on is the same dirt that came in 53 years ago to kick this thing off. It’s a large prize pool, but also it attracts the best of the best.”

Pullers will compete for the title of grand champion and a prize pool of $200,000.

More event information can be found at farmmachineryshow.org.

