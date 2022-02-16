Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Community Bail Fund members hope to collect money to cover Quintez Brown’s $100,000 full cash bond to bail him out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Brown is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after police said he targeted mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in a shooting Monday morning at his campaign office.

“My ears are still ringing from the gunshots yesterday,” Greenberg said in a one-on-one interview with WAVE News’ Dawne Gee on Tuesday.

A bullet grazed Greenberg’s sweater and shirt, but no one in the office at the time was hurt.

On Tuesday, after Brown’s arraignment, a Community Bail Fund member posted on social media asking if they could make a donation toward paying Brown’s bail; another member responded his bail has already been “solidified.”

The group claims Brown is struggling with his mental health, and LMDC is not a beneficial place for him to be because the jail doesn’t have the resources to help with mental crises.

The Community Bail Fund held a virtual meeting Tuesday night to discuss the plan further, but WAVE News was not permitted in the meeting.

Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chenelle Helm refused WAVE News’ request for an interview about the topic.

Greenberg told WAVE News he agrees there are problems at the jail, but he has other solutions to solve them including adding more officers, improving safety measures, and increasing inmate programs to reduce recidivism.

“I don’t know what led the individual yesterday to shoot,” Greenberg said. “Part of me has empathy, because my guess is that his experiences were very different than my experiences, so I am empathetic and concerned about that, that there are people in our community that ultimately pick up a gun and use it in that fashion.”

“Yesterday somebody opened fire at me in my office with my teammates,” Brown said. “There is no excuse for that, and firing a weapon at someone else has consequences, has to have consequences. We need to do everything in our city’s collective power to work so that no one else decides to use a weapon in that manner. That should be our goal.”

At last check, Brown remains in LMDC custody.

