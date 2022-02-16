Support Local Businesses
Man allegedly attacked Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof

A man allegedly attacked a bartender over COVID-19 restrictions. (Source: KOMO/Arco Gas station/surveillance/King County prosecutor’s office/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) – Authorities said a man is facing charges after attacking a bartender with a meat cleaver over COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Dousa, 58, allegedly raised a meat cleaver as he lunged at a bartender after he was asked to leave a Bellevue Applebee’s when he couldn’t provide proof of vaccination.

Detectives said when Dousa got outside, he yelled and waved the knife around.

When the bartender asked him to leave, police said Dousa went after him with the cleaver raised over his head, but the bartender shut the door before he got hit.

Two Applebee’s customers, siblings Angela and Levi Hudson, said it’s upsetting when people still don’t understand the impact of the pandemic.

“We’ve had family who has gotten sick and who has died from COVID,” Angela Hudson said. “It’s kind of frustrating to see people just come in and not wear a mask and be violent.”

Levi Hudson said he doesn’t think violence is ever the answer.

“I don’t think you should be violent because I think that is one of the most ridiculous things you can do,” he said. “You are not helping people by being violent.”

Just a few weeks ago, prosecutors said a woman named Angela Nommensen was seen on surveillance video repeatedly refusing to wear her mask inside a gas station.

When the clerk forced her outside, she pulled a gun on him.

Prosecutors are seeing more reports of these types of crimes.

“Maybe it’s because people are so close to being at the end of the pandemic that they’re getting more frustrated that we’re so close and it’s not done,” said Casey McNerthney, spokesman for the King County prosecutors’ office.

“But either way, when you pull a meat cleaver on somebody, when you pull a gun at a gas station, and we can prove that case, you’re going to get charged for it.”

Dousa is now charged with felony assault. Prosecutors said he already had two pending assault charges in connection with an unrelated case from back in July.

Nommensen pleaded not guilty to felony harassment.

Copyright 2022 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

