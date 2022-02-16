Man reported missing in LaRue County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Larue County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in tracking down John Aubrey, who has been reported missing by his family.

He weighs about 220 pounds and is 5′11″. He has brown hair.

Aubrey was last heard from on Monday evening, and his car, phone, and keys were found at his home. He was last seen in LaRue County near Skaggs Road.

If anyone has any information about where Aubrey is, please contact the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office or local authorities.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.