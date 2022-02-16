Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man reported missing in LaRue County

John Aubrey was reported missing by his family in LaRue County.
John Aubrey was reported missing by his family in LaRue County.(LaRue County Sheriff's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Larue County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in tracking down John Aubrey, who has been reported missing by his family.

He weighs about 220 pounds and is 5′11″. He has brown hair.

Aubrey was last heard from on Monday evening, and his car, phone, and keys were found at his home. He was last seen in LaRue County near Skaggs Road.

If anyone has any information about where Aubrey is, please contact the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office or local authorities.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say

Latest News

Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for...
Veterans in Louisville protest contaminated drinking water at Camp LaJeune
In celebration of black history month, some JCPS students got an inside look at how civil...
JCPS students learn about Freedom Riders
WAVE News is your go-to source for winter closings and delays.
How to add your organization to WAVE News closings, cancelations
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites