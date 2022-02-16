Newport Aquarium offering free college tuition for employees

Support Local Businesses
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The 11,000 employees of Newport Aquarium will be eligible to have their entire college tuition covered free of charge.

Herschend Enterprises, the aquarium’s parent company, announced the move Wednesday that will help any employee wanting to pursue higher education.

The company will use their newly formed Herschend’s GROW U. program, which launches on Feb. 24.

All seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees are eligible for the free tuition program.

“Herschend’s GROW U. is not only a significant and transformational investment in our employee’s growth but also our love culture in action,” said Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend Enterprises. “Herschend is rooted in love – it’s evident at every Herschend property, every day –in the way we treat and support each other, how we Create Memories Worth Repeating for guests, and most importantly, how we care for our employees.”

“We have so many team members pursuing their dreams while working at the aquarium and that makes them stronger employees,” said Rebecca Foster, Executive Director of Newport Aquarium. “We’re so proud of their hard work in taking care of our guests and their own bright futures so we’re thrilled to be rewarding that hard work with this great new education benefit.”

The program will offer more than 100 fully-funded diploma, degree, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace.

Additionally, Herschend’s GROW U. will provide partial funding of up to $5,250/year for 150 additional programs in other fields.

Those interested in working at Newport Aquarium can find openings online.

