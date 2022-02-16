Planet Savers Zoo Club offers families engagement, therapy through animals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new club at the Louisville Zoo established by Christopher 2X Game Changers allows kids from 100 families to experience the therapeutic healing powers of nature and animals.

The100 Game Changers families were gifted family level memberships to the Zoo to enhance their connection and engagement as Planet Savers, according to the release.

“The Zoo is thrilled to team-up with Chris’ Game Changers,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. “Starting early is the key to life-long engagement with nature and to helping young people learn how to live well with wildlife. We are so excited to welcome the children and their families to the Zoo and to share some very special experiences with our new partners.”

The annual membership will allow families flexibility to visit the Zoo and families will be notified in advance of Zoo events and activities such as scavenger hunts and art projects.

“I am so grateful for this collaboration between our beloved Louisville Zoo and Christopher 2X Game Changers,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Animals teach us so much about how to survive, thrive and empathize, and our beautiful Zoo is just a wonderful respite for children and families. I cannot wait to see what our new Planet Savers learn and how they’ll use that learning in their daily lives.”

Most members of the Planet Savers Club are families of color from low-income households throughout the metro area, 2X said. The families will have a total of 300 to 400 kids who will benefit from Zoo visits.

“By allowing these families to embrace the Zoo, we are encouraging them to become humanitarian advocates, and it is wonderful this is starting during Black History Month,” 2X said. “We thank the Zoo for this partnership and their support and the Brown-Forman Foundation for making this possible.”

