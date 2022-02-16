Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

States receiving billions of dollars to clean up abandoned wells

The federal government is throwing billions into cleaning up former fossil fuel wells across the country.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A cleanup could be coming to a well near you. Millions of Americans live near abandoned fossil fuel wells across the country. The federal government is throwing billions of dollars at the problem.

“There’s no reason why they should have to suffer those consequences,” said Adam Peltz from the Environmental Defense Fund.

Hundreds of thousands of so-called orphan oil and gas wells are hurting the environment in half of U.S. states. Previous operators did not clean them up properly, or just walked away from them after going bankrupt. The Biden administration recently announced just over $1 billion available to states to start the cleanup, part of a $4.7 billion project. Peltz said this initial tranche of funding is a great start to address a massive issue.

“So many wells were orphaned over the past 150 years that it’s a legacy that we just have to deal with,” said Peltz.

The wells release unhealthy emissions that seep into the air or local groundwater, wreaking havoc on the surrounding environment. Peltz said the federal money coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law will put people to work on making these areas safe again.

“Tens of thousands of oilfield service workers will be out over the next several years plugging and remediating these wells,” said Peltz.

This initiative is essential for Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. Arizona stands to receive more than $26 million in this first round to clean up hundreds of their wells.

“And for Arizona all it does is create more opportunities not just for economic development but enhances public health,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva said they are evaluating what it will take to clean up these wells and did not offer a timeline for finishing the job. He said it depends on each well. When Arizona receives the funding, Grijalva expects the state to prioritize the most harmful wells first to relieve these communities.

“That is an investment that will pay dividends once we are able to…dealing with a clean, usable environment,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva also expects an announcement to come soon regarding abandoned mines.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say

Latest News

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday taking another step towards...
Ky. House passes bill requiring school resource officers for all public schools
House Bill 51, was proposed by Rep. Lynn Bechler (R-District 4/Marion), makes face coverings...
New bill could change who controls when children wear masks
A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Mental health, violence dominate local and state political debate in Kentucky
State Rep. Reginald Meeks, who was first elected to represent the Louisville-area district in...
Special Election called to fill seat of former Ky. state representative Reginald Meeks
Bill passes the House to reform postal service
Package delivery could speed up if new Postal Reform Act clears the Senate