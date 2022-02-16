Support Local Businesses
Suspect accused of shooting brother's alleged killer appears in court

Stanley Earl Watts appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly shooting the suspect in his...
Stanley Earl Watts appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly shooting the suspect in his brother Kevin Watts' death in a grocery store parking lot on Feb. 2 in Louisville.
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man was back in Jefferson County District Court after an alleged revenge shooting.

Stanley Earl Watts appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly shooting the suspect in his brother Kevin Watts’ death in a grocery store parking lot on Feb. 2 in Louisville.

Richard Reno, 38, and Bradlee Simmons, 22, allegedly tried to steal a trailer and race car from Kevin Watts on Jan. 22, according to Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Kevin Watts was killed during the robbery, which was caught on camera, and Simmons and Reno fled.

(Story continues below photo)

Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.

Stanley Earl Watts spoke with WAVE News shortly after his brother’s death.

”I mean, I’m lost, that was my best friend,” he said. “He was my only brother. We hunted — just best friends. We talked every day.”

Reno was arrested on Jan. 31. As per Simmons’ arrest report, he was not arrested until Feb. 2, the same day Stanley Earl Watts allegedly found him in a Pic-Pac parking lot on Southside Drive in Louisville. Stanley Earl Watts’ arrest report said he allegedly fired four shots at Simmons, hitting him in the leg.

(Story continues below photo)

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, is charged with attempted murder and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Stanley Earl Watts was arrested for attempted murder and was wearing a shirt with a picture of his brother on it in his mugshot.

Stanley Earl Watts’ Wednesday hearing was waived, and his attorney said that they have been in contact with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office regarding his charges.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

