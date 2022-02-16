‘We have the watch’: LMPD officer dies after battle with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is in mourning after a longtime officer died after a battle with cancer.

The department confirmed Sgt. Jesse Copeland’s death on Tuesday evening through social media.

Copeland began his career as an officer with the Jefferson County Police Department in 1998 before continuing with LMPD post-merger.

LMPD said Copeland worked with the Dignitary Protection Team for 18 years and protected multiple celebrities and political figures such as Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul.

“Jesse was a great man, mentor, friend, & guardian who served our community proudly and will be greatly missed,” LMPD’s post reads. “Rest easy brother, we have the watch.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

